9 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Social Media Reacts to Mnangagwa's Move to Flee From Mugabe

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
President Robert and Mrs Grace Mugabe at a rally at the ruling party headquarters after the sacking of the Vice President.

Social Media users have reacted with mixed emotions after ex-vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa fled the country "to avoid life threatening situation".

Mnangagwa issued a direct challenge to Preesident Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace in a statement sent in exile on Wednesday.

Some Twitter users labelled the ex-vice president a "coward" who had "served the Mugabes very well for nearly four decades".

But some users were sympathetic towards Mnangagwa who until recently was tipped as Mugabe's heir.

In his statement Mnangagwa told his former boss that the ruling Zanu PF "is not personal property of you and your wife to do as you please".

"This is now a party controlled by undisciplined, egotistical and self-serving minnows who derive their power not from the people and party but from only two individuals in the form of the First Family," he said.

Mnangagwa said he was safe but did not mention his location.

He vowed to return to the southern African country and lead the party.

News24

More on This

Drama As 'Fleeing' Mnangagwa Stopped At Border - Report

FIRED Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reported to have been stopped from crossing into Mozambique through the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.