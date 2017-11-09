9 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Boycott Insignificant to the Economy - Treasury CS Rotich

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says the economic boycott called by the National Super Alliance will have no impact on the economy.

Rotich who was reacting on NASA'S call on its supporters to shun services and products from Safaricom, milk processor Brookside and fast goods manufacturer Bidco Kenya, says the boycott may do more harm than good to those it's supposed to help.

Speaking on the current economic status, Rotich termed the move as backward and has no place in modern Kenya.

"It never happens in a progressive country at all to tell somebody, 'don't buy this or that,' its completely ridiculous, I believe it will have no confidence," he said.

NASA says the boycott is an act of economic sabotage against corporates they claim are affiliated to the Jubilee administration.

"You cannot put another policy that will bring more harm to your people and you are not addressing the needs of Kenyans," he added.

He says the economy is expected to rebound in 2018 with a projected growth of between 6pc and 7pc owing to anticipated favourable agricultural output, following the short rains.

Agriculture contributes more than 25 percent of our GDP.

The Communication Authority of Kenya has also asked Kenyans to restrain from vilifying businesses following NASA's call to boycott companies that include mobile operator, Safaricom Limited.

CA has urged politicians to avoid making utterances that may dampen the investment climate in the country, hurt jobs in the sector and ultimately compromise the lives of ordinary citizens.

