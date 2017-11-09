Otjiwarongo — The Theo's Superspar NIIHA 2017 Championship recently held at Otjiwarongo at the Scorpions inline hockey rink has been hailed a massive success.

The event marked the conclusion of the Namibian inline hockey season, with the NIIHA Theo's Superspar 2017 Champs being the cherry on the cake.

The top four teams from each age division fought it out against each other for medals and the trophy. Coastal Pirates from Swakopmund continued their legendary trend of clinching most of the titles, adding one to take home eight of the 10 NIIHA trophies on offer.

Top action was witnessed in the open division where Kamikaze gave Pirates a good run for their money before eventually going down 2-6 in the end. A reshuffle occurred in the seniors division, which features adult players who do not wish to participate in the open division, and this time Kamikaze scooped gold after beating Badgers 3-1.

Whereas the Scorpions Ladies achieved gold in 2016, they succumbed to coastal Pirates this time around, losing 1-7.

The Under-18 final saw Coastal Pirates and Badgers battling it out, with Badgers throwing everything in the direction of their opponents but Pirates managed to pull out a couple of tactical moves to win the match 3-2 against Badgers.

In the junior divisions, there was tough competition all round, with the Under-8 Scorpions beating Cazadores 7-1 and the Under-12 Cazadoes losing to Pirates.

After the handing over of medals, the organising committee also bestowed awards on players that achieved top scorer, top assist and top goal tender (highest percentage saves) during the 2017 league season, as well as players selected for national teams.

Apart from a mini-league being organized by the Windhoek clubs for this month, the next big event on the Namibian inline hockey calendar is the Africa Cup 2018 slated for the Dome on May 21-27 next year.