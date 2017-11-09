9 November 2017

Malawi: Mutharika Appoints University of Malawi Delinking Tash Force - Magawira Is Chair

By Zawadi Chilunga

President Peter Mutharika has appointed a reconstituted task force to oversee the delinking of College of Medicine, Kamuzu College of Nursing and The Polytechnic from the University of Malawi (Unima).

According to a statement made available to Nyasa Times signed by Princiapal Secretary for Industry, Trade and Tourism Cliff Chiunda on behalf of Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara, the appointment by the President follow the endorsement by the University of Malawi (Unima) Council for the unbundling process to begin for the public university established in 1965.

Mutharika has hired Dr McPhail Magwira as chairperson of the task committe.

Other members appointed include Harold Kuchande, Dr Tarscious Nampota, Dr Fritz Robert Kadyoma, Dr Dorothy Namate, Pastor Canaan Phiri, Prof Brown Biziwick Chiphamba and Isabella Ndolo.

There are also ex-officio members in Pricipal Secretray for Education, Science and Technology; Principal Secretary for Human Resource Management and Develeopment and Controller for Statutory Corporations.

Unima Council chairperson Dr James Maida said the task force will oversee the delinking process.

"Until the process has been finalised, Unima will continue as one entity," Maida said.

Chancellor College associate professor of law Edge Kanyongolo said he is optimistic that the delinking process will not take long, saying amending the Unima Act and appointing new leadership cannot take years.

The delinking of the three colleges will be the second after Bunda College of Agriculture was delinked from the university in 2011 which merged with Natural Resources College to form Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar).

