Kenya: Shujaa Drawn With SA, Namibia at Safland 7s

Nairobi — The national Sevens team select side have been drawn with hosts Namibia and a South African select side at this weekend's Safland 7s to take place in Swakopmund.
Shujaa are in international section X and will also take on Bulls
Section Y features Botswana, Dukla from the Czech Republic, Namibia Academy and Lesotho.
Shujaa will start their campaign against Namibia at 5.20pm on Friday evening before playing Zambia at 7.40pm. They will then complete their round robin fixtures with two matches on Saturday, facing their first opponent, Bulls at 11.00am before playing S.A Select at 2.00pm.
The top two teams in each section will earn qualification to the cup semifinals.
Shujaa will be led by experienced players Frank Wanyama, Dan Sikuta, Brian Tanga,Samuel Oliech, Oscar Ayodi and Nelson Oyoo while the Menengai Oilers duo of Eric Ombasa and Sam Muregi will be making their debut.
The team that departed earlier this week will be managed by assistant coach Will Webster.
Shujaa's fixtures
Friday 10 November
Shujaa v Namibia 5.20pm EAT
Shujaa v Zambia 7.40pm EAT
Saturday 11 November
Shujaa v Bulls 11.00am
Shujaa v S.A. Select 2.00pm