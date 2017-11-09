Kenya: Shujaa Drawn With SA, Namibia at Safland 7s

Nairobi — The national Sevens team select side have been drawn with hosts Namibia and a South African select side at this weekend's Safland 7s to take place in Swakopmund.

Shujaa are in international section X and will also take on Bulls

Section Y features Botswana, Dukla from the Czech Republic, Namibia Academy and Lesotho.

Shujaa will start their campaign against Namibia at 5.20pm on Friday evening before playing Zambia at 7.40pm. They will then complete their round robin fixtures with two matches on Saturday, facing their first opponent, Bulls at 11.00am before playing S.A Select at 2.00pm.

The top two teams in each section will earn qualification to the cup semifinals.

Shujaa will be led by experienced players Frank Wanyama, Dan Sikuta, Brian Tanga,Samuel Oliech, Oscar Ayodi and Nelson Oyoo while the Menengai Oilers duo of Eric Ombasa and Sam Muregi will be making their debut.

The team that departed earlier this week will be managed by assistant coach Will Webster.

Shujaa's fixtures

Friday 10 November

Shujaa v Namibia 5.20pm EAT

Shujaa v Zambia 7.40pm EAT

Saturday 11 November

Shujaa v Bulls 11.00am

Shujaa v S.A. Select 2.00pm