Kenya: All Set for Stanchart Marathon November 26

Nairobi — Organisers of this year's Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon are optimistic they will realise the projected 25,000 participates in the annual event that will run November 26 in the capital city.

The marathon has received a boost with 11 corporates pledging over Sh40 m worth of sponsorship in addition to the participation fees that will go to its Seeing is Believing initiative, a flagship programme that aims at curbing blindness among children aged 15 years and below.

Standard Chartered, the title sponsor, has invested about Sh100 m towards the event while another Sh40 m will be provided in kind by the co-sponsors.

This year has also seen Standard Chartered Bank extended its partnership with AK to sponsor the Nairobi Marathon to 2022.

"These contributions make it possible for us to continuously improve the marathon year on year. Being the largest sporting event in Kenya, the Nairobi Marathon plays an important role in profiling our nation," Local Organizing Committee Chairman Peter Gitau said.

"All registrations are being done online. All participants, individual and corporates, can register through the official marathon website www.sc.com/ke/Nairobimarathon at a fee of Sh2, 000 till 17th November 2017," Gitau added.

"There will however be a window for to accommodate marathon enthusiasts who would have missed our deadline at a cost of Sh2500 between 18th- 24th of November 2017."

Last month the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) announced that the race date had been moved to 26th November 2017 occasioned by the decision of IEBC to reschedule the repeat presidential date to 26th October 2017.

The venue was also moved to Railways Club due to ongoing construction works around Nyayo Stadium Nyayo Stadium with the start and finish points for all races being relocated to Railway Club.

The six race categories remain unchanged; 42km male and female, 21km male and female, 10km male and female, 21km wheelchair male and female, 5km Family Fun Run race and 3km CEO challenge.

Organisers of the 15th edition had announced increase in prize money for the 21km race where winners of both men and women will receive Sh200, 000 up from Sh150, 000.

First runners-up will pocket Sh150, 000 while third placed will take home Sh100, 000.

The prizes for the 42km remain the same where winners will pocket Sh1.5m but the Manjang said in future they will be looking to review the purse.