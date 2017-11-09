9 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga's Brother Oburu and Kalonzo's Son Kennedy Still Our Picks for EALA - Nasa

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Jubilee Party and the National Super Alliance are set to renew their protracted political battle over nominees to the East African Legislative Assembly after MPs approved the formation of the Joint Parliamentary Select Committee to conduct the nomination and vetting process.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said the move has been taken with the aim of Parliament concluding the nominating process by the end of this month.

He said his Jubilee Party will now fill six slots of the nine available slots because it has more members elected to the Twelfth Parliament.

"Out of the nine, six of the slots belong to the Jubilee Party; the other three can be shared in whatever way by the NASA coalition. And the problem we had in the eleventh Parliament, this thing was coming at the tail end of the Parliament so it was very difficult to juggle between different regions," he said on the floor of the House.

MPs David Gikaria and Katoo ole Metito expressed concern that the stalemate of nominating Kenya's representatives to EALA has stalled all activities of the regional assembly.

Suna East MP and ODM's Director of Elections Junet Mohammed insisted the NASA Coalition will submit the names of former Bondo MP Oburu Odinga and the former Vice-President's son Kennedy Musyoka.

