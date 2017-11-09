Africa: Rwanda Eye Ethiopia Double for Total CHAN 2018 Ticket

Rwanda coach Antoine Hey is not taking any chances as he plots a double over Ethiopia as the two sides face-off in the second leg of the Total African Nations Championship Morocco 2018 Playoff on Sunday in Kigali.

Amavubi shocked the Walias with a 3-2 win in the first leg last Sunday in Addis Ababa, and any result other than defeat will see Rwanda completing the line-up for the next year's finals in Morocco.

Upon return to Kigali, Hey has been putting his charges through their paces for the final leg this weekend in a quest to register a double over their opponents.

"We shouldn't forget that this is a tie to be decided over 180 minutes. It's only the first half and we have to play the second half on Sunday," Hey told reporters in Kigali.

"There are some technical aspects of the game that we need to work on so that we can play better and win the second leg.

"It is not over yet. We need to work harder in the return leg than we did in the first leg. We need to focused in order to get the positive result we expecting," Hey said.

Rwanda's previous appearance at the biennial championship was in 2016 as host and 2011 in Sudan whilst Ethiopia participated at the last two editions, 2014 and 2016.

Meanwhile, the draw for the final tournament has been fixed for 17 November 2017 in Rabat, with the final tournament scheduled for 12 January to 4 February 2018.

