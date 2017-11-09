Africa: Lesotho Edge Zimbabwe in a Friendly

Lesotho scored a late goal to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in an international friendly match played on Wednesday (8 November 2017) at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru.

The match formed part of the preparations for the qualifiers of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 for the two countries as both are not involved in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe is atop of Group H having beaten Liberia 3-0 in their opening match last June and face Congo next March on Match Day Two.

Lesotho on the other hand housed in Group L started their campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Tanzania and occupies second position, two points behind Group L leaders, Uganda.

'Likuena' host Cape Verde in their next encounter.

Midfielder Hlompho Kalake came from the bench to score the solitary goal in the dying minutes of the match.

The visiting Warriors of Zimbabwe were led by Saudi Arabia-based striker Tendai Ndoro in the absence of their injured skipper Knowledge Musona. The lanky forward combined well with South Africa-based Kudakwashe Mahachi in the opening stages of the match, but failed to make their dominance count.

Host 'Likuena' also managed to create chances of their own with Litsepe Marabe and Nkoto Masoabi coming close a couple of times.

The tempo of the match dropped a bit in the second-half which led to the two coaches making substitutions in attack as Ndoro and Matthew Rusike were taken out for Tino Kadewere and Admiral Muskwe.

Lesotho also made three changes bringing on attacking midfielders Jane Thabantso, Kalake and striker Motebang Sera.

The gamble paid-off for Lesotho as Kalake pounced on a ball played by Poland based Luciano Matsoso to score the only goal of the match.

The win helped Lesotho end the dominance by Zimbabwe which won the last three encounters between the two sides with the last at the regional COSAFA Cup in July where the Warriors won a seven goal thriller to go all the way and win the tournament.