Mauritius and China Sign Exchange Note for Multi-Sports Complex At Cote d'Or

press release

Mauritius and China signed an Exchange Note for the Multi-Sports Complex Project at Cote D'Or yesterday at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, Port Louis in the presence of the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, M Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. The signatories were the Financial Secretary, Mr Dharam Dev Manraj, and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Mauritius, Mr Sun Gongyi.

The project which will cost some Rs 3.1 billion, will be developed over 53 acres of land and financed by Government of China. Construction works will begin in January 2018 and are expected to end in July 2019. Additionally, the Mauritius Multisports Infrastructure Ltd has been set up by Government as a special vehicle under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the implementation of the project.

The complex is expected to include a multi-sport stadium, an athletic track and multi-sport arena providing basketball and volleyball courts, with facilities for boxing, judo, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling, yoga, and gymnastics. It will also include a swimming arena with Olympic size pool, diving facilities and training pools.

After its completion, the Cote d'Or Sports Complex will not only be the centre of sporting activity in Mauritius but a flagship for sporting achievement and training across the east-African and Indian Ocean region.

These facilities will be designed and planned to the highest international standards and are expected to become a catalyst for sporting achievement from across the country. The activities and events at Cote d'Or are expected to inspire people of all ages and communities to get involved in sport, fitness, and healthy lifestyle programmes. The facilities at the complex will be used at the forthcoming Indian Ocean Island Games that Mauritius will be hosting in 2019.