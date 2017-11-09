9 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 100 Firefighters Monitoring Fires in Western Cape

Firefighters are still monitoring fires in Gordon's Bay and Simon's Town after vegetation fires broke out on Tuesday, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Theo Layne told News24 that 60 firefighters were monitoring the situation in Gordon's Bay, while 40 were in Red Hill, near Simon's Town.

Layne said that although the fires had been contained, firefighters would be on the scene for the remainder of the day.

Cape Town traffic services' Richard Coleman told News24 that Plateau Road, near Simon's Town, was still closed due to heavy smoke in the area.

News24 previously reported that a vegetation fire broke out on Sir Lowry's Pass on Tuesday, spreading towards Gordon's Bay and destroying and damaging houses and a restaurant while leaving much of Cape Town under a blanket of smoke.

On Wednesday, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the estimated damage caused by the fire was roughly R34m, but that this figure was expected to rise.

Source: News24

South Africa

