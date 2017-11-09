East Africa: Oracle Comes On Board CIO100 Symposium and Awards As Premium Sponsor

Oracle has joined CIO100 Symposium and Awards as premium sponsor.

The company joins Sage, Seacom, Checkpoint, Copy Cat, Forcepoint and many more premiumsponsors for the 7th CIO100 symposium and Awards scheduled for 9th and 10th November in Naivasha.

"CIO100 gives many CIOs and IT leaders a platform to acquire knowledge of the current and future ICT trends; as most are zeroing in on cloud and mobile, which necessitates a focus on securing data wherever it lives, whether it is on corporate devices or in the cloud," said Corine Nana, Managing Director Kenya.

Oracle has always set the pace and standards in Cloud, though that has not changed the company through their CEO, Mark Hurd and CTO/Founder Larry Ellison this year at the 2017 Oracle Openworld in San Francisco discussed machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of their cloud strategy.

Day two of Openworld saw the company's CEO unveil the transformation of its cloud strategy, which CEO Mark Hurd described as "an inevitable destination."

Hurd also said that "the next priority is to get our platform rewritten and built for the cloud, then really rebuild our infrastructure strategy".

s launched the world's first autonomous database cloud, a next generation database that eliminates human error with a key intent of ensuring businesses get more value from their data and modernize how data is managed with security features that not only guarantee unprecedented security but at a much lower cost," she added.