9 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Family's Rottweiler Kills 14-Month-Old Baby

A father held his 14-month-old baby girl in his arms, waiting for help to arrive, but it was too late. She had been attacked and killed by their rottweiler.

The baby was killed by the dog on their small-holding farm near Riverlands, in Malmesbury on Tuesday morning, Western Cape Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.It is believed that the mother and her two daughters were leaving the house to fetch something from their car when the incident happened.

The baby was walking in front of the mother when their two dogs approached them.

Van Wyk said the toddler tried to reach out to one of the dogs when they suddenly attacked her.

He said the mother tried to save her baby, but the two dogs were too strong.

Police said that the 50-year-old farmer, believed to be at work when the attacked happened, held his baby girl until she took her last breath.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, she was already dead.Police are investigating an inquest docket.

The two dogs have since been taken away by traffic and law enforcement officials.

