9 November 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mayor Msimanga to Pay for Funerals of Deceased Children

The Msimanga administration will pay for the funerals of the 5 children who were tragically killed by a streetlight in Soshanguve. It is suspected that the defective streetlight was as a result of the vandalism that is inflicted on the City's infrastructure.

Being a caring and responsive administration I felt it right that this DA-led multi-party administration foot the bill for the funerals that are to take place to alleviate the burden on the families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

- Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Cllr Solly Msimanga

The DA-led multi-party administration has also committed to doing all that it can to get to the bottom of what occasioned these deaths and provide details of what happened and how the administration will endeavour to prevent it from happening in future as part of the Msimanga administration's commitment to creating an inclusive Tshwane where children can live and play freely in their communities.

Our duty is to our people and we will do whatever we can to alleviate the burden of funeral costs on the families affected and we will endeavour to ensure that this sort of tragedy is prevented from happening in future to the best of our ability. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families.

- Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Cllr Solly Msimanga

