South Africa: Community Requested to Assist in Tracing of a Missing Girl

press release

The police in Rustenburg request members of the community to assist in tracing Gomolemo Karabo Haraba (14) of 47 Buiten Street, East End in Rustenburg.

Gomolemo is a learner at Rustenburg Technical High School. She was last seen in the afternoon on Friday, 03 November 2017 on her way home after school. She was reported missing to the police on Sunday, 05 November 2017.

The police request anyone with information that may lead to successful tracing of Gomolemo to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Ernest Modise on 060 967 3932 or 073 189 9343.