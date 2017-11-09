9 November 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: New Vehicles to Beef Up Border Protection

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has announced that it will launch new Mobility Packages vehicles that will be used for border protection across the country.

The launch will take place at Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal next week, the defence force said.

During the launch, the Chief of Joint Operations, Lieutenant-General Barney Hlatshwayo will give a demonstration of the new vehicles that will assist in improving protection at the borders.

In 2009, Cabinet approved the re-employment of the SANDF in the border protection role, which was initially the task of the SAPS. Amid this decision, operational planners began with the design of an operational concept meeting the terrain demands in the borders.

After considering all facts, a high mobility cross-country vehicle that provides a relatively small force that can easily manoeuvre to effectively cope with the situation at hand was developed.

While the initial roll-out of the new vehicles will start at the KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique border, it will be followed by the Mpumalanga and Mozambican border and then the Limpopo and Zimbabwean border.

SANDF will also explain progress made in the borders as well as the protection plan heading to the festive season.

