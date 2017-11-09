8 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: The Police Condemn Poor Child Safety

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The South African Police Service in this Province would like to condemn poor child safety in the most strongest terms.

This condemnation is emanating from an incident which occurred in the Rooiberg Policing area outside Bela-Bela after three children were burnt beyond recognition in their residential home at Itireleng RDP houses.

It is alleged that on 8 November 2017 at about 03:30, three children, an 8-year-old girls and two boys aged 10 and 13, were burnt beyond recognition while sleeping alone in a shack attached to the main house while their uncle was sleeping in the RDP house.

The cause of fire is still unknown but the Forensic investigations will tell as they are still unfolding.

Members of the communities are advised and encouraged to put child safety first.

Police investigations are still underway.

South Africa

We Won't Allow Mugabe to Make Zanu-PF His Own Property, War Veterans Vow

The faction riddled war veterans head Chris Mutsvangwa has called on the diaspora to help restore legitimacy and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.