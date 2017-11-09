South Africa: The Police Condemn Poor Child Safety

press release

The South African Police Service in this Province would like to condemn poor child safety in the most strongest terms.

This condemnation is emanating from an incident which occurred in the Rooiberg Policing area outside Bela-Bela after three children were burnt beyond recognition in their residential home at Itireleng RDP houses.

It is alleged that on 8 November 2017 at about 03:30, three children, an 8-year-old girls and two boys aged 10 and 13, were burnt beyond recognition while sleeping alone in a shack attached to the main house while their uncle was sleeping in the RDP house.

The cause of fire is still unknown but the Forensic investigations will tell as they are still unfolding.

Members of the communities are advised and encouraged to put child safety first.

Police investigations are still underway.