9 November 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: NUM Has Received a Certificate to Go On Strike in the Coal Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) can confirm that it has received a certificate to go on strike in the coal sector yesterday afternoon. Negotiations between the NUM and the Chamber of Mines have officially collapsed with the issuing of a certificate of non-resolution to the dispute by the CCMA. The NUM leadership is going to report back to members. The NUM will issue a notice to go on strike in due course.

The NUM still demands R1 100 once off for the year 2017 and 8% for 2018. The NUM will only sign a 3-year agreement provided the Chamber of Mines accepts to remain in the Collective Bargaining Forum. The NUM will demand 9,5% for the 3rd year.

The Chamber of Mines continues to be arrogant and negotiating in bad faith. The NUM is determined to force the companies to lend an ear to its wage demands.

South Africa

We Won't Allow Mugabe to Make Zanu-PF His Own Property, War Veterans Vow

The faction riddled war veterans head Chris Mutsvangwa has called on the diaspora to help restore legitimacy and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.