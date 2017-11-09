South Africa: NUM Has Received a Certificate to Go On Strike in the Coal Sector

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) can confirm that it has received a certificate to go on strike in the coal sector yesterday afternoon. Negotiations between the NUM and the Chamber of Mines have officially collapsed with the issuing of a certificate of non-resolution to the dispute by the CCMA. The NUM leadership is going to report back to members. The NUM will issue a notice to go on strike in due course.

The NUM still demands R1 100 once off for the year 2017 and 8% for 2018. The NUM will only sign a 3-year agreement provided the Chamber of Mines accepts to remain in the Collective Bargaining Forum. The NUM will demand 9,5% for the 3rd year.

The Chamber of Mines continues to be arrogant and negotiating in bad faith. The NUM is determined to force the companies to lend an ear to its wage demands.