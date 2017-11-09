8 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Criminals Given Heavy Jail Terms

The South African Police Service is still determined to fight incidents of Serious and violent crimes including Trio Crimes through the quality investigative skills adopted by our Detectives. These endeavors continue to yield positive results as more heavy sentences are being acquired.

The Polokwane High Court has sentenced two (02) criminals to seventy-two (72) Years Imprisonment each for various crimes ranging from Murder, Attempted murder, Robbery with aggravating circumstances to Possession of unlicensed firearm and Ammunition.

These sentences are emanating from an incident which took place on the 24 January 2016, where five suspects robbed a business in Ga-Machaba village in the Senwabarwana area outside Polokwane.

During this incident, cellphones, laptops and undisclosed amount of cash were robbed. The accused fired gunshots during the robbery where one patron was killed and another survived with serious injuries.

The two sentenced criminals are Julius Mawoyo (41) and Rofhiwa Mulaudzi (24).

The SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lt. General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the Team of Provincial Detectives who worked tirelessly with professionalism and dedication that led to the conviction and sentencing of the two criminals.

