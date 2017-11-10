Nigeria: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of Ikoyi Property Where $43.3 Million Was Found

Photo: Premium Times

Money recovered from an apartment in Osborne Towers Ikoyi

Justice Saliu Saidu of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered the temporary forfeiture to the Federal Government of Flat 7B, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The property housed the sums of $43.3 million, £27,800, and N23 million in cash.

The judge issued the orders following an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Before now, the anti-graft agency had mentioned the wife of the sacked Director-General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Folashade Oke, as the owner of the flat.

The commission said it found out that Mrs. Oke made a cash payment of $1.6 million for the purchase of the flat between August 25 and September 3, 2015.

The EFCC further argued that the woman purchased the property in the name of a company, Chobe Ventures Ltd, of which she and her son, were directors.

The payments were made to Fine and Country Ltd.

The anti-graft agency explained that Mrs. Oke made the cash payment in tranches of 700,000 dollars , 650,000 dollars, and 353,700 dollars, to a subsidiary of a Bureau de Change -- Sulah Petroleum and Gas Ltd.

The company was said to have later converted the sums into N360 million and subsequently paid it to Fine and Country Ltd for the purchase of the property.

The judge adjourned the case until November 30 for any interested party to appear and show cause why the interim forfeiture should not be a permanent forfeiture. (NAN)