9 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 87-Year-Old Woman Pleads Guilty, Remanded in Prison for Drug Trafficking

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Leadership

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday, remanded an 87-year-old woman, Maria Agbomabiwon, in prison custody for dealing in 10.3 kg of Marijuana.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, dragged the accused, who resides at No. 9, Osunba Street, Oto-Awori, Ijaniki, Lagos, to the court, presided by Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari.

Also, another 56-year-old woman, Anya Nneoma, pleaded guilty before the same court for trafficking 5 kg of the restricted narcotics.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that both women are facing separate charges of one count each, bordering on drug trafficking.

Messrs. Agbomabiwon and Nneoma, were charged with unlawful dealing in the prohibited substances, contrary to the provisions of Sections 11(c) of NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Following their pleas, the prosecutor, Aliyu Abubakar, urged the court to remand the duo in Kirikiri Maximum Prisons, pending a review of the facts of the case.

Consequently, the judge ordered that the two women be remanded in prison custody until November 15, when there would be a review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Commonly Used Drug May Be Key to Stopping Thousands of Mothers Dying

Roughly every six minutes, a woman somewhere in the world bleeds to death in child birth. But a new medical trial shows… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.