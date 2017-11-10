Nigeria: Measles - Kaduna Begins Immunisation of 1.5 M Children

Kaduna State Government on Thursday began a state-wide measles vaccination campaign targeting about 1.5 million children, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The campaign would run in two phases, with the first phase covering 13 local government areas to run from Nov. 9-14, and 10 local governments under the second phase from Nov.17-22.

Jonathan Makama, spokesman of the state Ministry of Health and Human Services, said the turnout so far, was impressive in areas where the vaccination started.

He listed local government areas conducting the exercise as Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Ikara, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Kudan, Kubau, Makarfi Sabon Gari, Soba and Zaria.

Makama advised parents to present children aged nine months to five years for the immunisation taking place in health centres, primary schools, palaces and homes of traditional rulers, Mosques and Churches nearest to them.

"The second phase will hold from 17th to 22nd November 2017, and will include the following LGAs: Jaba, Jema'a, Kachia, Kagarko, Kajuru, Kaura, Kauru, Lere, Sanga and Zango Kataf.

"Caregivers are expected to take their children to the nearest vaccination post for immunization," he said.