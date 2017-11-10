Uganda: I Can Never Beg Diamond for Child Support, Zari Tells Love Rival

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz's partner Zari Hassan has taken a swipe at her love rival Hamissa Mobetto who recently gave birth to the singer's baby.

In an Instagram video, Zari told her followers that she would never stoop so low as to ask for child support from a man and would rather walk away with dignity.

"Me I am going to ask for child support from you, like seriously me Zari. I would walk away with all my dignity. They are your kids why would you go fight for child support. He is your child go support him."

Zari added: "If you do not support your kids let the man move, and let the next man take over, move on."

In October, Bongo actress Mobetto sued Diamond for child support and defamation.

DEFAMATORY REMARKS

In her notice for the lawsuit, Mobetto gave Diamond an ultimatum of seven days to start supporting the child of two months and also demanded an apology for defamatory remarks the singer made against her.

The two bore a son Abdullatifah Naseeb in August whom Diamond claimed he is fully providing for.

Earlier this year, Diamond confessed cheating on Zari - the mother of his two children - with Mobetto.

Diamond however said he regretted what he did and publicly declared that he was ready to do whatever it takes to earn the forgiveness of Zari.

Zari and Diamond seem to have buried the hatchet, making numerous public appearances together and looking affectionate to each other.