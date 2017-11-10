Kenya: Lupita Blasts UK Magazine for Photoshopping Her Hair

Photo: Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram

Oscar award winner Lupita Nyong'o has blasted a UK magazine that altered her looks to allegedly give her a European appearance.

The Kenyan actress called out Glazia Daily UK claiming that the magazine had "edited out" and "smoothed" her hair.

Disappointed that @GraziaUK edited out & smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like. #dtmh pic.twitter.com/10UUScS7Xo

Lupita attached three images from the photo shoot with two depicting her with long curly hair and another with short hair.

She was even more blunt on Instagram.

"As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too," charged Lupita.

"Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like."

NATIVE HERITAGE

She explained that had she been consulted, she would have explained that she "cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture".

Ironically, Lupita told the magazine that days when she wished she could change how she looked are long gone. "There's room in this world for beauty to be diverse," she said.

She adds that she uses make-up to celebrate her skin tone, rather than to hide it.

"For me, make-up is not a necessity. Make-up is not a mask, it's an adornment, an accessory," she adds.

Her followers were equally disappointed.

'MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN'

"How can you look at Lupita Nyong'o, literally the most beautiful woman on earth, and think you need to change anything??? SMH," tweeted Festive Grace.

" The photo to the left. Is the one, they should have kept. That's definitely art, and culture; at the exact same time," added Movaci.

Yago went on: "Expose these racist system ,my girl"

Akanmu ade also weighed in: "Did you see what they did to Solange Knowles hair? And she's even got a tune called "Don't Touch My Hair" and they still did. Show how much they listen. Join the club Lupita, join the club."

The magazine has yet to respond.