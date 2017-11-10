Photo: Zambia Reports

Zambian Vice President Inonge Wina (file photo).

Vice President Inonge Wina has apologized for mistakenly voting with the opposition on a private member's motion moved by Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili urging the government to expedite the payment of terminal benefits to all former government employees who retired prior to 5th January, 2016.

In a statement to the house, Ms Wina acknowledged having voted in support of the motion moved by Kambwili.

She says the error was was an electronically induced mishap.

Vice-President Wina says in order to avert possible speculation and dissension regarding how she VOTED; she has decided to place it on record that she inadvertently voted with those in support of the motion.

Wina apologized to the ruling party for unintentionally reducing the figures and to the opposition for inflating the vote.