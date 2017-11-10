9 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Minister Briefs Parliament on State of Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eugene Kwibuka

The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Claver Gatete, will Thursday afternoon brief the Chamber of Deputies about the state of the country's economy and execution of national budget.

During the session the minister will make a presentation about different macroeconomics aspects such as economic growth forecasts, the level of inflation, monetary policies, consumption and investment levels, as well as the level of employment and unemployment among other things.

In his presentation, the minister's is specifically expected to talk about global and Sub-Saharan Africa economic outlook, domestic economic performance and outlook, the performance of different sectors of the economy including the financial sector, National Budget execution in the last three months from July-September 2017 as well as key achievements by specific sectors in the same period.

The country is running on a Rwf2.09-trillion National Budget for the current Financial Year 2017/18, which was designed under the theme of "Sustainable growth through infrastructure development and promotion of Made-in-Rwanda".

Through execution of the budget, the government has sought to invest heavily in infrastructure projects such as building roads and airports, rolling out electricity in more areas, providing more water resources in urban areas, and preparing more industrial parks upcountry among other priorities.

Under the country's law on State finances and property, which establishes principles and modalities for sound management of State finances and property, responsibilities for the minister of finance include informing the Chamber of Deputies every quarter or whenever necessary on macroeconomic and budgetary developments.

Rwanda

Model Jay Eyes Mister Africa Crown

For the second time, a Rwandan will be gracing the prestigious Mister Africa International (MAI) pageant stage. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.