Uganda: Kayihura Transfers Nine Police RPCs, DPCs

Kampala — Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has appointed and transferred nine Regional and District police commanders.
In the message copied to Assistant Inspector Generals of Police (AIGPs), in charge of operations, human resource recruitment and development, Gen Kayihura appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Paul Kakamba, as Kidepo Regional police commander (RPC). SSP Kakamba completed senior command course at Bwebajja in April this year.
SSP Peter Nkulega who has been on course was appointed RPC North Kyoga whereas SSP Bob Kagarura has been transferred from logistics and engineering and appointed RPC Sezibwa region.
Others transferred police commanders include SSP John Ematu, SP Joel Tubanone, SP Rutagira Musimenta, SP Tom Eyatu, SP George Obia, SP Emmanuel Mafundo, SP John Bosco Sserunjogi and SP Bosco Arop.