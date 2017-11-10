10 November 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Mozambique: Drought Fuels Child Marriages in Mozambique

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Girls Not Brides
(File photo).
By Arimando Domingos

Maputo — The United Nations Women is tackling rising incidents of child marriages blamed on the worst drought in Mozambique in years. More than 2 million people, especially in the southern and central regions, have been affected by the severe drought since 2015.

The prolonged crisis has exhausted household food stock, disrupted lives and livelihood. For Mozambican women and girls, who are primarily responsible for managing food and water for their families, the drought has also resulted in increased work burden and earlier marriages.

This has led to lost childhood and education opportunities. This is in a context where early and forced marriages were already prevalent. Officials said the prolonged drought and the accompanying economic hardships had led to more parents marrying off their girls early because there would be one less mouth to feed. Inês Zitha, a community animal health worker based in Djavanhane, in the district of Guijá, Gaza, described the situation as serious. "When they marry a young woman, it is a lifetime of deprivation and abject poverty from the very onset of marriage In the Southern African country, 48 percent of girls are married before the age of 18 and 14 percent are married before age 15. With support from the Government of Belgium, UN Women has implemented a project to shield children from marriage.

Mozambique

Barcelona Legends Get Heroes' Welcome

The Barcelona Legends flew into the Mozambican capital, Maputo, yesterday where they were given a heroes' welcome on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.