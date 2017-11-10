Nigeria: How I Survived Skin Cancer Tumour Surgery - Banky W

Photo: Banky W/Instagram

Banky W talks about his skin cancer surgery.

Nigerian RnB singer and Empire Mates Entertainment boss, Banky Wellington popularly called Banky W has revealed how he went through three successful surgeries to remove tumours from his shoulder.

The last surgery was carried out last month.

The singer who has been out of public glare took to his Instagram page yesterday to share the good news.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Banky W showed pictures of his surgery scars, thanking God for his mercies and successful operations.

According to him, he treated a rare strain of skin cancer which resurfaced after it first appeared 10 years ago.

He said the past few weeks of recovery had been tough, but beautiful, saying "I'm finally back on my feet, feeling stronger and ready to get back to life. A wise man once said this: "Scar is a sign that you had been hurt. A sign that you had been healed. Scroll through the pictures to see mine."

"I'm sharing these because they're proof of what God has brought me through. And because somewhere out there, I know there is someone who needs to hear this. For those who have been wondering why I have been away so long, I had my 3rd surgery on a rare strain of skin cancer tumours in my shoulder last month. The first two times were over 10 years ago, then it recently resurfaced. But this is not a sad story as much as it is a reminder and a testimony

"A reminder that you should never take life for granted. You only get one shot. Some people went to sleep and never woke up. Many others have lost the battle to cancer and other illnesses. Many are still fighting. You never know when your time will be up, so do not waste another minute. It is also a testimony about the goodness of God. I think I had to go through this again to remember how merciful God is to me; Lord knows I do not deserve it but He saves me time and again anyway. I keep saying I need to write a book. I really, really do."

"The past few weeks of recovery have been tough, but beautiful. I'm finally back on my feet, feeling stronger and ready to get back to life. I'm especially thankful to my Nurse Susu for loving me and being by my side every step of the way - I don't deserve you, my parents and siblings, in-laws and close friends for the love, support and prayers. My pastors - Pastor Tony Rapu & Pastor Del Balogun of TPH, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and Pastor Bayo Adeyokunnu - for constantly praying with and for me. And of course to Dr Wodajo and Dr Miralli and their teams - who God used to operate on me successfully. I'm thankful for life, provision and healing. Please, don't feel bad or message me with any worry. God has done it, just thank Him for me."

"The pain will eventually go away but the scar won't - and I'm glad because it is a reminder to me of what God has done, and evidence to you of what He CAN do. I'm not stronger or better than anyone. I'm just a living testimony that no matter what you face, you can survive and thrive, by God's grace," the singer wrote on his Instagram page.