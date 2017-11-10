10 November 2017

South Africa: Water Polo Assistant Coach Accused of Sexually Abusing Students Due in Court

A former Parktown Boys High assistant water polo coach, who allegedly sexually groomed more than 20 pupils, is expected to appear in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who was also an assistant boarding master, faces 160 charges, including sexual assault and attempted murder.

The complainants are all child victims, aged 15 and 16.

In a statement in May, Parktown Boys High governing body chairperson Nicholas Greyling said revelations of the alleged sexual abuse came to light on November 3, 2016.

A teacher who viewed CCTV camera footage of the school's hostel saw the man allegedly fondling and groping a 15-year-old pupil.

Greyling said police were contacted immediately and the alleged perpetrator was arrested on the same day.

The Gauteng education department was informed the following day.

"The school banned him from the property, pending a hearing, but he resigned with immediate effect," Greyling said.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi previously said that, despite the alleged misconduct at the school, Parktown Boys was still one of the top schools in the province.

"I rate your school as one of the best performing schools in the province, sport or academic. We need to protect that so that no one can tamper with that history," Lesufi said during an assembly at the school.

