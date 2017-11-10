10 November 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Kitwe DC Orders Closure of 4 Bus Stations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Phiri

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has ordered the closure of four illegal bus stations with immediate effect.

Mpundu says the development is aimed at bringing sanity in the public transport sector in the city.

He has also issued a one month ultimatum to owners of unregistered taxis and mini buses to fully comply with the laws that regulate the public transport industry and have their vehicles registered.

The stations ordered closed are 'Silicos', Palateli, Edinghburh Hotel and Total Filling station.

Mpundu told bus operators at the Kitwe Civic Centre that sanity must prevail in the public transport business in the city.

"We have a duty to restore sanity in the management of bus stations and bus stops in Kitwe. As such indiscriminate establishment of bus stops is no longer acceptable," he said.

Mpundu says out of courtesy, the bus station at Jango Barn, Shoprite, Olympic and Customs would remain operational until further notice.

He has directed the task force comprising state police, RTSA officers and council police to forthwith begin impounding buses and taxis found using the closed bus stops.

"Vehicles impounded will not be released until owners settle corresponding penalty fees. And don't entertain phone calls to have impounded vehicles released without payment of fines," he added.

Zambia

State House Rubbishes Impeachment Claims

State House has responded to impeachment threats by some opposition parliamentarians by saying that the motion cannot… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.