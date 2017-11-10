Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has ordered the closure of four illegal bus stations with immediate effect.

Mpundu says the development is aimed at bringing sanity in the public transport sector in the city.

He has also issued a one month ultimatum to owners of unregistered taxis and mini buses to fully comply with the laws that regulate the public transport industry and have their vehicles registered.

The stations ordered closed are 'Silicos', Palateli, Edinghburh Hotel and Total Filling station.

Mpundu told bus operators at the Kitwe Civic Centre that sanity must prevail in the public transport business in the city.

"We have a duty to restore sanity in the management of bus stations and bus stops in Kitwe. As such indiscriminate establishment of bus stops is no longer acceptable," he said.

Mpundu says out of courtesy, the bus station at Jango Barn, Shoprite, Olympic and Customs would remain operational until further notice.

He has directed the task force comprising state police, RTSA officers and council police to forthwith begin impounding buses and taxis found using the closed bus stops.

"Vehicles impounded will not be released until owners settle corresponding penalty fees. And don't entertain phone calls to have impounded vehicles released without payment of fines," he added.