Nigeria: 2018 Budget - Buhari Has Empathy for Every Section of Nigeria

Port Harcourt — The senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has said the content of the 2018 Appropriation Bill shows that President Muhammadu Buhari has empathy for every section of Nigeria.

Abe stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after President Buhari presented the bill before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said, "I think for every section of the country, the president have some empathy and some feeling for what people thought and I think that is very good."

The senator expressed joy that the President was emphatic about the importance of the ongoing Bonby-Bodo Road project and the clean-up of Ogoni environment, all in Rivers State.

Abe, who is also the chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, further expressed joy that Buhari was emphatic about the importance of engagement and increase in the budget of the Ministry of Niger Delta.

He said, "I was very happy with the presentation and like I've said severally, the President has something for everybody. In Rivers State, he was very emphatic on the importance of the Bodo/Bonny road, on Ogoni clean up and the Niger Delta."

"He also talked about the importance of engagement and increase the budget of the Niger Delta ministry. He provided funding for the amnesty office which were things that the former government decided to scrap at the end of last year."