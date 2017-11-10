Zambia: State House Rubbishes Impeachment Claims

Photo: RFI

President Edgar Lungu (file photo).

State House has responded to impeachment threats by some opposition parliamentarians by saying that the motion cannot succeed.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said that even if the motion was entertained in parliament it could be defeated by the superior numbers of the ruling party in parliament.

The opposition UPND has threatened to float an impeachment motion in parliament against President Edgar Lungu for his threats on the judiciary.

"They are just politicking, they do not have the numbers and there is no offence warranting impeachment. But if they think that they will be exercising their democratic right to check the executive, we will not kill them because they are providing checks and balances through one arm of government which is parliament," Chanda said.

"So they have got a right to proceed with that right and raise that motion but I can tell you straight away that there is no impeachable offence that the President has committed.

" But if somebody decides to waste parliament's time and bring frivolous motions before the house and attempt to do that the President with the overwhelming numbers will obviously defeat that motion."