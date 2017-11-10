10 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC NEC a Product of Branch Manipulation - Trevor Manuel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has blamed the ailing African National Congress on a poorly-elected National Executive Committee (NEC).

Speaking at the Eric Molobi Lecture at the University of Johannesburg on Thursday evening, Manuel criticised the NEC and alluded that it was mindlessly following President Jacob Zuma.

"The NEC elected in Mangaung does what it is told and there are very few exceptions. It was a product of gross manipulation of membership to branch systems," he said.

Manuel said the "ill-conceived NEC" produced a crisis in the leadership of the party nationally, trickling down to provinces and regions.

"The ill-conceived NEC elected in Mangaung produced at its watch a crisis of illegitimate provincial executives that, in turn, oversaw the elections of poor regional executives and, in turn, destroyed the branch structures."

This has led to branches taking regions and provincial leaders to court, as seen in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, he said.

Manuel lambasted the leadership of the last decade saying that it has ridden roughshod of the ANC constitution.

"If this leadership has little regard for the ANC constitution, what prospect would it have that it would lead an ongoing prospect for the ownership and socialisation of our nation?"

The ANC has been widely criticised by its own members for its inaction in removing Zuma.

Relations within the ANC-led alliance are at an all-time low after Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet twice, without consulting Cosatu and the SACP.

They have also publicly lashed out at him over state capture, the struggling economy and keeping "deadwood and people laced with corruption and scandals" in his executive.

Source: News24

South Africa

'He Was All I Had' - Mom of Boy Who Died After Ambulance Ambush

A Cape Town mom begged hospital staff to keep her son alive for two days so that he could make it to his eighth birthday… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.