Zimbabwean boxing sensation Felix Nkululeko Venganayi has vowed to fly the country's flag high when he squares up against British star Joe Murray at Victoria Warehouse, Trafford Road, Manchester, this evening. They will battle for the WBC Silver International lightweight title. Murray, who once shared a room with world-class boxer Amir Khan, has been in devastating form after just losing two matches since his debut on 28 March 2009 when he beat Sid Razak at Leisure Centre, Altrincham.

The 30-year old British boxer has gone on to win 22 matches of his 24 bouts and has represented Great Britain with distinction at various tournaments such as the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. But Venganayi, who is from Mkoba, Gweru, will today take on the local favourite and has promised he will deliver.

"I arrived here in Manchester on Wednesday and I am ready for the fight. I am ready to lift our Zimbabwean flag high. It is going to be a tough game but I am ready and our game plan is to take him out. I finished my training on Tuesday in South Africa before I left and that was the best training camp that I have ever had which prepared me for the upcoming fight. I am not worried about his form, I am not intimidated at all, when he made those statistics he was not fighting against me," he told The Herald.

Venganayi has an impressive 10 wins in his last 14 matches and today it will be his first fight outside the continent since he defeated Bulelani Rooibart on his debut at Nomzamo Community Centre, Strand in South Africa. Venganayi who weighs 61.24kgs and will be hoping to inflict a knockout inside the 10 rounds against an opponent who is almost the same height with him. The Zimbabwean boxer stands at 1.72 metres while Murray is 1.73 metres.