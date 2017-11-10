9 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Robber Swept Away By River As He Flees From Police

A robbery suspect is still at large after he was swept away by the Umtamvuna River as he fled from police, police said on Thursday.

According to spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, the suspect and another man attacked a family in their home in First Street, Port Edward, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

An elderly man was stabbed and shot during the incident. His son was also stabbed.

"The suspects demanded money from the victim's wife," Mbhele said.

After making off with a cellphone, the men ran to the Umtamvuna River and jumped in.

Police managed to arrest one of them, but the second suspect was swept away by the force of the current.

Although the Port Shepstone Search and Rescue Unit searched for him, he is still at large.

A house robbery case is being investigated.

Mbhele said that the second man, who had been arrested, would appear in court soon.

Police would not say whether or not additional charges were being investigated.

Source: News24

