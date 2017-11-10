10 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kabamba Attack Suspects Demand Release

By Jalira Namyalo

Kampala — Suspects undergoing trial in connection with a foiled attack on Kabamba Army Barracks have accused government of keeping them in jail illegally beyond the mandatory constitutional detention period.

In their application filed in the High Court in Kampala yesterday, six of the suspects led by Lt Col Philip Frank Eguma are challenging the General Court Martial for denying them bail unjustifiably.

They are charged with treachery, which attracts a death sentence upon conviction.

Through their lawyers, the suspects, on remand since 2014, are seeking the High Court to order the military court to release them unconditionally on bail, pending their trial.

It is alleged that the actions of the army court at Makindye in denying the accused persons bail, is unconstitutional.

However, the Attorney General says the suspects were denied bail because they failed to prove exceptional circumstances upon which they should be granted temporary freedom.

At yesterday's hearing, High Court Judge Henrietta Wolayo referred the matter for mediation and directed the parties to report back to court on November 27 for mention of the case.

