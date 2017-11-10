Photo: The Herald

Former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly sponsored a Kwekwe based terror group al-Shabaab that attacked his perceived opponents in Midlands province with machetes. This came out of the Midlands provincial coordinating meeting on Wednesday.

"This group should be disarmed now that the person who has been giving them immunity has been fired. They have been going around Kwekwe killing and assaulting people perceived to be enemies of the former VP," Kwekwe Central legislator, Cde Masango Matambanadzo, told the meeting.

Mnangagwa fled out of the country soon after he was axed by President Mugabe this week. Provincial commissar and Minister of Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture, Cde Makhosini Hlongwane and Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Jason Machaya, who were also in the meeting concurred and confirmed having received the chilling reports about the Kwekwe based al-Shabaab terror group. Cde Hlongwane said the group should be disarmed.

"We have heard about people being attacked with machetes and at times dying. In this day and era it is unacceptable and something should be done. We cannot have a situation where people go around terrorising people in a sovereign nation," said Cde Hlongwane.

Cde Machaya said he once issued a statement pleading for peace in Kwekwe after people attacked each other with machetes. He urged party youths to remain united and shun violence.

"President Mugabe has taught us to be a peace loving people. We can not have people going around killing each other. Let us go back to the drawing board and work in unity as a party.