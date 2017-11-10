10 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Botswana: Mushangazhike's Breakthrough

Former Warriors forward Gilbert Mushangazhike is excited with the breakthrough in his coaching career after he was recently unveiled as head coach of Botswana Premiership side Black Forest FC. The 42-year-old took over from Rapelang Tsatsilebe who had helped the team qualify into the top-flight league after winning the Debswana First Division South title last year.

Black Forest opted for the Zimbabwe international striker who is now set for his first major coaching job after stints at home with lower division sides La Liga and Al-Buraak. Mushangazhike, who is a holder of a CAF B Licence and Holland Discovery International coaching badges, told The Herald from his new base in Gaborone that he is looking to mould a strong outfit. "This is a great opportunity for me as I was searching for a breakthrough with all the experience and exposure I got locally and abroad. I have good football intelligence.

"I started in Germany. I have coached Zimbabwe, Division One team La Liga, Division Two side Al-Buraak FC and BN Academy. This is my first time to coach outside the country. I want to build the team and develop young players who can help us finish in the top eight," said Mushangazhike.

Black Forest had played five matches when Mushangazhike arrived, winning two and losing three. The former Warriors man has now presided over three games, winning one and drawing two Black Forest Football Club was formed in 1998 in Mmankgodi, Kweneng District.

Botswana

