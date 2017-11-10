9 November 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Adopted Bill On Trader Insolvency to Help Reduce Bankruptcy Risks?

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bella Lucia Nininahazwe

Burundi National Assembly adopted a bill on trader insolvency on 08 November, 2017. The new law will allow insolvent businessmen to lodge a complaint and the institutions to sue foreign traders unable to pay debts even outside the country. Some MPs questions its efficiency.

Traders who go bankrupt or who are unable to pay back debts are now allowed to file a complaint and ask for compensation. "From now on, insolvent traders are allowed to claim compensation. They will lodge a complaint to the Supreme Court. They are also allowed to ask for assistance," says Pelate Niyonkuru, Minister of trade and industry.

For Aloys Ntakirutimana, this bill does not resolve the problem of insolvency. He suggests that the government review the projects of those businessmen and draw up a set of some practical guidelines that can help them collaborate with strong networks of business people or institutions. "There should be a review of the initial business plan so as to avoid possible failure", says Ntakirutimana.

Minister of trade reminds that this law does not solve all the problems but promises to foster successful innovations later. "We focussed on insolvency as it is a matter of urgency. The law resolves some problems though not all," says Pelate Niyonkuru.

She says the bill will promote international business as it will help to sue foreign merchants who have debts.

"They were not sued after they had left the country even though they had other wealth outside the country. We will now be able to sue them," says the minister.

For MP Gelase Ndabirabe, this bill should be adapted to the international standard to help merchants.

The minister of trade says the bill was revised in accordance with the World Bank demand to introduce an international law that regulates insolvent traders.

Burundi

Hague War Crimes Judges Approve Burundi Investigation

Judges in The Hague have approved a full investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Burundi, the first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.