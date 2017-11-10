A 27-year- old man from Mutoko, who is suspected to be mentally ill, was on Monday arrested for murdering another man over a cigarette. The deceased's body was found in a pool of blood in his room. Tendai Chiripanyanga is being accused of murdering Rodgers Manyore (42) after they had left Makosa council beer hall where they had quarrelled over a cigarette. Mashonaland East acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Mwanza confirmed the incident yesterday and said investigations were underway.

"Investigations are still in progress. We received information that the two had a quarrel at a beerhall after the deceased had refused to give the accused a cigarette. Police in Mutoko were advised that the accused is mentally unstable during their investigations," said Asst Insp Mwanza.

It is alleged that on November 4, Manyore was last seen drinking at Makosa council beerhall with Makowa. Around 11pm Makowa left the bar and went home leaving Manyore at the bar. It is alleged that around 1am the deceased's neighbour, Prince Mhaka, heard noise in Manyore's room. He did not hear any voices but heard the sounds of a struggle and when he checked Manyore's room later he found him lying unconscious on the floor bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Mhaka then made a report at ZRP Makosa and Manyore was taken to All Souls Mission where he was admitted and later transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he died upon admission. ZRP Makosa and CID Mutoko attended the scene and found blood stains on the floor, a blood-stained brick, two teeth and bloodstains on the accused person's clothes. It is alleged that the accused person's right small finger was swollen and he had some bruises on his chest and his back.

Vitalis Karimanzira told the police that he was awakened by the accused around 1.2oam after he entered his room, which was unlocked. The accused is said to have taken Karimanzira's cellphone, which was on a table, saying he wanted to use its flashlight to see the person he had killed. Karimanzira told police that he refused to give him his cellphone and the accused went away.