Sudan: South Kordofan Mine Shuts-Down After Armed Attacks

Baloula — The Leha Mining Company has stopped operations in the Baloula area of South Kordofan after gunmen opened fire in two separate attacks on the company's workplaces.

Witnesses in Baloula told Radio Dabanga that on Saturday there was shooting at the company's headquarters by unknown gunmen. No casualties were reported, however all of the workers fled from the site. Operations have now completely ceased.

The callers pointed out that Saturday's shooting was preceded by a similar incident at the company's headquarters on Tuesday last week.

The residents of the region accuse this and the other companies operating in South Kordofan of using cyanide, which is harmful to human, animal and environmental health in the extraction of gold.