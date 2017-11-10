Sudan: Young Farmer Raped During South Darfur Harvest

Mershing — A young woman was raped was raped by militiamen as she harvested crops in Mershing locality in South Darfur on Monday.

The victim's brother, who is a soldier of the Sudan Armed Forces, told Radio Dabanga that on Monday three militiamen attacked his 16-year-old sister while she was harvesting groundnuts at her farm, and raped her at gunpoint.

He said that he took his sister to Mershing Hospital, but the hospital officials did not examine her for a whole day. This prompted him to put on his military uniform and go to the doctor's house. He says "the doctor examined her after a long argument and confirmed the rape, but no one has moved to hunt down the perpetrators".

Kabkabiya

On Tuesday a herder assaulted a displaced woman and seriously injured her in Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur.

A woman activist from the camp told Radio Dabanga that one of the herders beat Fathiya Adam Hasan while she was trying to stop camels from entering her farm and caused her a deep injury on her head.

She was taken to Kabkabiya hospital.

The farmers of the Wadi Bari area have complained of the armed herders' trespassing their farms with cattle by force of arms.

They pointed out that camels and cattle have caused extensive destruction and damage to crops and that the most affected areas were Dori, Kala, Khartoum Jadeed and Saga.