Sudan: Five Darfur Children Injured in Grenade Blast

Nyala — Five children were injured, some of them seriously, when a grenade they found at Sham El Naseem district in Nyala on Tuesday detonated.

The father of one of the injured children said that one of them found the grenade and picked it up. The children began to play with it when it went off.

He said the children sustained various injuries, some of them were serious, and were taken to Nyala hospital.

He said the residents of the northern districts of Nyala have filed numerous complaints to the authorities to clear the neighbourhood of the unexploded ordnance (UXO) that have been scattered near their houses since an explosion at the stores of the Rapid Support Forces. He lamented that the authorities have not responded to their complaints and demands.

Years of conflict have left Darfur and other war-torn areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a camp elder, Unamid and/or the local police.