Sudan Appeal, National Consensus Forces Meet With British Envoy in Khartoum

Khartoum — On Tuesday the British Envoy to Sudan, Christopher Trout, met with representatives of Sudan Appeal Forces and National Consensus Coalition at the British Embassy in Khartoum.

Hamid Ali Nur, the representative of Sudan Appeal's civil society initiative, told Radio Dabanga in an interview to be broadcast today, that the envoy discussed the political situation in the country and the opinion of the forces on it, and asked about their position on the announced elections of 2020.

He said that representatives of the Sudan Appeal Forces informed the envoy that "the substantive conditions of the elections in terms of participation and preparation are not available in the country due to the complete absence of freedoms in all its forms".

Ali Nur added that during the meeting, the delegations presented detailed evidence and proof of the absence of freedoms and the State of Emergency experienced by most of the states, the most recent of which is the state of El Gezira, which makes freedom of expression, movement, assembly, press, travel and political activity non-existent".

Presidential Palace

Earlier this week, British envoy Trout and the envoy of Norway Erling Suksenberg met with the Assistant to the President, Ibrahim Mahmoud, at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, to discuss the role of the international community to achieve peace in Sudan.

The envoys discussed developments in the situation in the country and the efforts of the international community to achieve peace in Sudan.

British envoy Trout told reporters after the meeting: "We discussed the peace process in Sudan and the support that Britain can offer in its capacity as a member of the international community for the peace process sponsored by the African High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) headed by [former South African President Thabo] Mbeki."