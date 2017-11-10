Uganda: Magufuli - TBS Has Collected Sh380.5m On Tanzania, Uganda Border

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has said Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has collected Sh380.5 million since November last year, when it started operations at the Tanzania and Uganda one-stop-border post (OSBP), Mutukula border.

Speaking during the launch of the OSBP on Thursday, November 9, he said TBS was among the new institutions, which had increased from 6 to 16, a move that reduced corruption on the border.

"While Tanzania has increased revenue due to increased institutions operating on the border, I'm told Uganda has increased revenue collections by 110 per cent," he said.

Outlining other benefits, President Magufuli said the World Food Programme (WFP) had been using the border to pass 400 to 600 trucks carrying food aid to South Sudan in a month.

He said since delays in clearance time had been hindering intra-African trade compared to trade with Asia, Northern America and Europe countries, the OSBP had significantly reduced delays.

He said the post built for Sh7.16 billion under Canada and the UK funding had reduced clearance time to travellers, who required 2-3 minutes at the moment compared to 10-30 minutes required before the OSBP started operations.

"Passenger goods complete in inspection after 30 minutes to one hour nowadays compared to 4-5 hours required before," he said, adding: "Previously, trucks carrying containers required more than one day to complete inspection and immigration procedures. But, currently an average of 30 minutes and one hour are required, which is a significant achievement."

Speaking during the event, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said ccommercial agriculture, industries, services and ICT were things that would create more jobs for the citizens of the two countries and that the launch of the project aimed at facilitating business in the region.

"Tanzania has provided almost all necessities, including commercial banks on the border. I will press for the bank to be built on the side of Uganda, when I return home," he said.

President Magufuli has started a three-day official visit in Uganda, who together with his Ugandan counterpart Museveni, he is expected to lay the second foundation stone of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

