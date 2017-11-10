9 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Workshop On 2018 Work Plan

Asmara — The Ministry of Health branch in the Central region organized a workshop in Serejeka, Berik and Gala Nefhi sub-zones with a view to assess the activities of 2017 and to charter out a work plan for 2018.

At the workshops, extensive discussion was conducted on the activity reports presented by the health institutions in the sub zones and was stated that lack of delivery services, remoteness of health centers, lack of ambulances were some of the problems encountered. Possible solutions to remedy the existed challenges were also forwarded.

The participants expressed a range of issues to be included in the 2018 work plan including the expansion of the use of latrine, ensuring environmental sanitation, enhancing societal awareness on the causes of communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as on raising the awareness of pregnant women to go to health facilities on regular basis for checkups among others.

Indicating on the significance of forwarding chartered out programs to the community for discussion on their viability, the director of the Ministry of Health in the region, Dr. Tesfai Solomon called for an enhanced contribution of the society.

The D. G. of Social Services in the Central region, Mr. Kaleab Tesfaslassie, on his part, indicating that activity programs that are chartered out in cooperation with all concerned bodies are easier to be implemented and called on the recently elected area administrators and managing directors to play due role in the success of the set out programs.

