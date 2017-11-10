Eritrea: Distribution of Smokeless Ovens to Farmers

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture provided smokeless oven to 350 women farmers in Dirfo sub zone free of charge.

The head of NUEW branch at the sub zone, Ms. Saediya Mehamed, indicated that the provision of the smokeless ovens is expected to alleviate the problems the women farmers have been encountering to fetch fire wood. She also pointed out that the smokeless ovens will have significant contribution in easing the household work load of the women and in the effort to control deforestation.

Indicating that the women of the area have been exposed to different eye infections due to the use of the traditional oven, the beneficiaries on their part expressed their expectation that the smokeless oven (Mogogo Adhanet) will have significant contribution in ensuring their health and that of their children.