9 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Distribution of Smokeless Ovens to Farmers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture provided smokeless oven to 350 women farmers in Dirfo sub zone free of charge.

The head of NUEW branch at the sub zone, Ms. Saediya Mehamed, indicated that the provision of the smokeless ovens is expected to alleviate the problems the women farmers have been encountering to fetch fire wood. She also pointed out that the smokeless ovens will have significant contribution in easing the household work load of the women and in the effort to control deforestation.

Indicating that the women of the area have been exposed to different eye infections due to the use of the traditional oven, the beneficiaries on their part expressed their expectation that the smokeless oven (Mogogo Adhanet) will have significant contribution in ensuring their health and that of their children.

Eritrea

Govt's 'Support' for Al-Shabaab Unprovable, UN Experts Want Sanctions Lifted

Eritrea's alleged support for Somalia-based insurgent group Al-Shabaab cannot be proved according to a report by a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.