9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Gazera Government's Council Welcomes Visit of President of Republic in 16 November

Medeni — The Council of Government of Al- Gazera state, in its meeting Thursday, chaired by the state's governor, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Eila, has welcomed the due visit of the President of the Republic to the state in 16 of current November.

The President of the Republic will inaugurate during the visit number of development and services projects in the sectors of health, education, roads youth and sports, electricity, water and social affairs, in different localities of the state, and to launch al- Gezera 3 rd Tourism and Shopping Festival.

The council has underlined that the president's visit embodies the state's high level concern with al- Gezera state, for its role in achieving comprehensive renaissance in the state that had met the aspirations of the state's citizens, and enhanced the president's electoral program.

The council indicated that the visit comes while the state entering a new stage in which the official, popular and federal efforts unite for the service of the state's citizens.

The commissioners of al -Gezera state localities assured complete of arrangements and preparations for the president's visit , meanwhile, the head of the committee for the inauguration of the development projects for the year 2017, Widad Moustafa, the Director of the Ministry of Finance, Economy and Manpower, has provided a report including that the President of the Republic will inaugurate 78 projects with the cost of 1.6 billion SDG, in all sectors out of 242 projects were ready for inauguration during the fiscal year in all the state's localities.

The head of the Committee of Rehabilitation and Maintenance of the Health Institutions, Dr. Nazar al-Gadal has indicated the finish of work in 12 hospitals and specialized health centers in locality of Great Medeni with the cost of 77.7 million SDG, 23.4 million paid by the state's government, 15 million paid by the initiative of (Ahl al-Khair), and support of the Workers Union, and Health Insurance.

