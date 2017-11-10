9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kassala Governor Underlines Sudanese Eritrean Eternal Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kassala — The Wali (governor) of Kassala state, Adam Jama'a, has asserted the deep and eternal relations between the peoples of Sudan and Eritrea that have extended to all fields.

The governor of kassala has lauded the financial support extended by the Eritrean community in kassala, and its stances and active participation in all the state's programs, particularly its participation in the reception of the President of the Republic upon his recent visit to the state.

He added that the participation of the Eritrean community in the schools tournament is essential, and that the support extended represents a value and a great moral push, expressing the community's keenness to the success of the school tournament as part of the state's components.

The chairman of the Eritrean community in Kassala state, Ibrahim Iddris, noted that the extended support expresses the community's support to the school tournament, stressing their standing alongside the state's government to make the tournament successful, and their participation in all the state's programs.

The Chairman of the Sudanese Eritrean People's Friendship society, Abdul- Gadir yagoub, indicated the importance and value of communication between the Eritrean community and the government of Kassala state.

Sudan

Prime Minister Briefed On Ministry of Minerals' Performance

First Vice President of the Republic and National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has been briefed on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.